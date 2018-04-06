Student recovering after driver backs over her in school parking lot

A Mid-Michigan student is recovering after officials say a driver backed over her in the parking lot of a Mid-Michigan school district's building.

Superintendent William Kalmar at Almont Community Schools sent a letter to parents and students Thursday, April 5 about the incident on campus.

Kalmar said a high school student was hurt when she was hit by a car in the school’s parking lot. Kalmar said the junior was backed over by the parent of another student in the Almont Middle School parking lot after tennis practice.

“The driver immediately assisted the injured student and emergency services, including the Almont Fire and Police Departments, responded quickly to join in providing aid,” the letter read.

The student was taken to Lapeer Hospital where she stayed overnight, Kalmar said. She was later released from the hospital and is recovering at home from her injuries.

Kalmar said the Almont Police Department investigated the incident and did not issue a ticket. They do not plan to arrest the driver, Kalmar said.

