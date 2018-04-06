Rollover crash, others reported on M-46 in Saginaw County - WNEM TV 5

Rollover crash, others reported on M-46 in Saginaw County

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a rollover crash was one of many on a busy road in Saginaw County. 

It happened early Friday morning on M-46 and Gleaner Road in Thomas Township.

Investigators said the driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

Speed and road conditions were factors in the crash, according to police.

Officials reported there were more accidents further west along M-46.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.