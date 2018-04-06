Rollover crash, others reported on M-46 in Saginaw County

Authorities say a rollover crash was one of many on a busy road in Saginaw County.

It happened early Friday morning on M-46 and Gleaner Road in Thomas Township.

Investigators said the driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

Speed and road conditions were factors in the crash, according to police.

Officials reported there were more accidents further west along M-46.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.