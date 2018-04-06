Police: Flint woman stabbed 11 times by ex-boyfriend

A Flint woman is recovering after police say she was stabbed nearly a dozen times inside a vehicle.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 5 at Courtland Center in Burton.

Burton Police Lt. Michael Odette said the 33-year-old woman and a 31-year-old Flint man were sitting in a vehicle outside the Old Country Buffet when they got into an argument.

Odette said the man was the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

She was stabbed approximately 11 times before escaping the vehicle and collapsing on the sidewalk outside the restaurant.

She was taken to Hurley Medical Center and initially listed in critical condition. Odette said her condition was upgraded to serious.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked in the Genesee County Jail.

Investigators will seek charges Friday, Odette said.

