Police searching for driver using red, blue light to pull over vehicles

Authorities are searching for a driver accused of using a blue and red light to get other drivers to pull off the road.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents happened about 8:42 a.m. in the areas of M-81 to M-15, south on M-15 to M-83, south on M-83 to M-46, and then west on M-46 into Saginaw.

Witnesses told police the driver of a red pickup truck had a small red and blue light bar mounted on the inside of the windshield just above the dashboard.

The driver would turn on the light bar, causing vehicles to pull off from the road.

Vehicles that may have pulled off due to the lights were possibly a blue colored Jeep on M-81 near Vassar Road. The other was a white colored van on M-46 just east of Saginaw.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jim Hook at jhook@tuscolacounty.org or 989-673-8161 ext. 2234.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.