BREAKING: Police release photo of Saginaw robbery suspect

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are searching the area for a robbery suspect. 

It happened Friday morning at Chemical Bank located on 100 S. Michigan Avenue in Saginaw.

Investigators said a man walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding large bills. It’s unknown if he was armed.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect left through the back of the building, police said.

It’s unclear what direction he went, but police believe he is on foot.

Now officers, K9 units and the FBI are scouring the area looking for the suspect.

If you have any information, police call the Saginaw Police Department.

