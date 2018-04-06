Crime Stoppers offer reward in deadly hit-and-run - WNEM TV 5

Crime Stoppers offer reward in deadly hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Crime Stoppers Source: Crime Stoppers
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run. 

Gregory Beard, 58, was struck and killed about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2016. Witnesses said Beard was walking along Lippincott Boulevard near McPhail Street in Flint when a dark blue or black van hit him.

The van was last seen driving westbound on Lippincott Blvd. near Clifford Street.

Police believe the van may have been stolen.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.