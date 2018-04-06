Snow forces Loons to postpone Friday's game against Lugnuts

Friday’s scheduled game between the Great Lakes Loons and Lansing Lugnuts has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The game will be made up on Sunday, April 8, as part of a doubleheader in Lansing at Cooley Law School Stadium. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven-inning contests beginning at 1:05 p.m., separated by a half-hour break.

Fans who purchased tickets for Friday’s game may exchange them at the Dow Diamond box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to any Loons home game during the 2018 season, based on availability.

The Loons will return to Dow Diamond next weekend for a three-game homestand against the Dayton Dragons on April 13-15. Friday’s game will begin at 6:05 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday will both be matinees starting at 2:05 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.