Grand Blanc Road Bridge reopens after completed repairs - WNEM TV 5

Grand Blanc Road Bridge reopens after completed repairs

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Genesee County Road Commission will be opening the Grand Blanc Road Bridge over Swartz Creek, between US-23 and Fenton Road, in Mundy Township at noon.

The road commission said emergency repairs were completed ahead of schedule.

The bridge was closed down in early March due to the deteriorating support beams.

