Police seek identity of 'suspicious' camouflaged man

Authorities need the community's help identifying a "suspicious" man.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office posted a surveillance video image of the man they’re trying to identify. They said he was seen acting “suspicious” and taking photographs at the Secord Dam on Thursday, April 5.

The man was wearing some type of snow camouflage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 989-426-9284.

