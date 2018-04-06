Police seek identity of 'suspicious' camouflaged man - WNEM TV 5

Police seek identity of 'suspicious' camouflaged man

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Gladwin County Sheriff's Office Source: Gladwin County Sheriff's Office
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need the community's help identifying a "suspicious" man. 

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office posted a surveillance video image of the man they’re trying to identify. They said he was seen acting “suspicious” and taking photographs at the Secord Dam on Thursday, April 5.

The man was wearing some type of snow camouflage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 989-426-9284.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.