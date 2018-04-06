No injuries reported in vacant house fire in Flint - WNEM TV 5

No injuries reported in vacant house fire in Flint

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Genesee County Central Dispatch said a vacant house caught fire at Summit and E. Ridgeway.

The house fire was reported at 1:37 p.m. on Friday, April 6.

Dispatch said the flames were spreading to or threatening a neighbor occupied home.

No injuries were reported.

