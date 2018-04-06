Gov. Snyder declares ending bottled water services for Flint

Governor Rick Snyder declared that he was ending bottled water services for the people of Flint after the city's water quality tested below or at action levels of the Lead and Copper Rule for nearly two years.

In a press release from the Governor's office, it said the preliminary data for the first half of the current 6-month monitoring period shows that 90 percent of the high-risk samples are at or below 4 parts per billion (PPB).

The federal action level is 15 PPB.

The four distribution centers (PODs) will be closing and Access and Functional Needs (AFN) deliveries will end once the current supply is spent.

Water filters and replacement cartridges will still be available at City Hall.

“I have said all along that ensuring the quality of the water in Flint and helping the people and the city move forward were a top priority for me and my team. We have worked diligently to restore the water quality and the scientific data now proves the water system is stable and the need for bottled water has ended,” said Gov. Rick Snyder.

The Governor's office said taxpayers have provided more than $350 million to Flint, with an additional $100 million from the federal government. Funding has helped with water quality improvements, pipe replacement, healthcare, nutritional food distribution, and more.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich issued a statement following the decision.

It’s beyond belief that the governor expects the folks in Flint to trust the government now, when they lied to our faces about lead in our water just a few years ago. That trust was broken, and families in Flint still don’t feel that the water in their homes is safe to drink. We won’t feel safe drinking our water until every bad pipe is replaced, and the administration that caused this disaster needs to make sure bottled water stays available until that happens.

Data has shown Flint’s water is testing the same as or better than similar cities across the state. Therefore, the remaining four distributions centers will close and deliveries will end once the current supply of state-funded bottled water is exhausted. https://t.co/Pdeeqs2cG8 pic.twitter.com/uPmZtF7Wnm — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) April 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.