Bridgeport Township building shut down due to strange odor

Bridgeport Township building shut down due to strange odor

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

The Bridgeport Charter Township Offices are shut down after a strange odor was reported.

Many employees have complained about the odor and reported feeling light-headed with nausea.

The township said it is having an environmental assessment done and believe in the best interest of the public and employees to close the offices until the assessment is complete.

The Bridgeport Township fire chief said they received about a half dozen complaints over the past six months. The fire department has checked several times, but could not find anything, the chief said.

