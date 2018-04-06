Health profession students take part in disaster drill

In the event of a mass shooting or attack, skills and timing are crucial to saving lives.

Local health professionals and students took part in a rigorous, high-tech drill on Friday to put their skills to the test.

Seventy-five Delta College health profession students were drilled on how to treat a disaster victim. The scenario was a terrorist activity that caused several injuries.

“To prepare them for a real-life trauma situation where they may have many patients they’re taking care of and also need to prioritize new patients coming in,” said Lori Kloc, simulation educator.

Kloc can manipulate the dummy victim behind a mirrored window, while cameras capture how the students react to the exercise.

Down the hall in a different room, some other students operated on a gunshot victim.

That exercise could weigh heavily on the students on whether they become a surgeon or go into some other aspect of the medical field.

Brandon Drapeau is a cardiothoracic surgeon for the exercise. He was joined by Rachel Lowell for the surgery.

“I’ve never been a surgeon before, so this should be interesting,” Drapeau said.

“I am nervous. I’m trying to hide it because you know, doctors aren’t supposed to be nervous. You know, but the biggest thing for me right now is suturing the skin and tissue at the end. I haven’t done much suturing so we’re going to see how that goes,” Lowell said.

Delta claims the simulated learning experience is seldom done on this magnitude, even at the university level. It is an experience that could lead to the students becoming the health professionals of Mid-Michigan in the near future.

The exercise took about six hours to complete.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All right reserved.