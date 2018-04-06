9-1-1 operator describes Kempton Elementary prank call

An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old girl prank called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers there was an active shooter at her school.

The call was made Thursday morning at Kempton Elementary School.

Investigators say the girl used a hall pass to use the bathroom when the call was made and that the phone was stolen out of a girl’s locker.

In a single day, Amy Bauer can respond up to a hundred calls at Saginaw County Central’s Dispatch.

But she said that yesterday’s call from a student claiming an active shooter was at Kempton Elementary, came as a complete shock.

“I figured that she was at a house, so I was trying to pin her location,” Bauer said.

Bauer followed standard procedure, keeping the girl on the line as long as possible in order to pin the GPS on her phone.

Even though she had her suspicions, that it may have been fake.

“For a brief second, but once she said that they were shooting inside the school and her teacher was not inside the classroom,” Bauer said. “Then I knew I had to take it seriously and we had to roll everybody.”

Saginaw County Dispatch said that it was thanks to their office as well as the Saginaw police, that they were able to find the culprit so quickly.

“From the time I created the call, till the first officers were at the front door of the school, was probably about three minutes,” Bauer said.

In response to these prank calls, Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said, “We as a community cannot and will not tolerate this type of behavior. Students need to understand the effects of choices they make in life and be prepared to suffer the penalties for such decisions.”

Meanwhile, Bauer said that no matter the call, each one that comes into her desk, is taken as a priority.

“We have to take every one of them seriously, we can’t take a chance to assume that it’s a prank call,” Bauer said.

Chief Ruth said the student has been released to her mother. The department will determine how the case will be handled once the investigation is complete.

