Saginaw Spirit prepare for 2018 OHL Priority Selection Draft

Friday, April 6, 2018

Saginaw, MI – The Saginaw Spirit prepare for Saturday’s OHL Priority Selection Draft, in which they choose fifth overall and will make a total of 13 picks. The Priority Selection Draft is the first step to the upcoming 2018-19 season, the 17 th in Saginaw Spirit franchise history.

The Spirit will make the following picks in the 2018 Priority Selection Draft:

1 first round pick (5 th overall)

2 second round picks (26 th overall, 33 rd overall)

1 fourth round pick (65 th overall)

1 fifth round pick (84 th overall)

1 sixth round pick (105 th overall)

1 seventh round pick (136 th overall)

1 eighth round pick (145 th overall)

1 tenth round pick (185 th overall)

1 eleventh round pick (205 th overall)

1 twelfth round pick (225 th overall)

1 thirteenth round pick (245 th overall)

1 fourteenth round pick (265 th overall)

For a full list of players taken in the OHL Priority Selection Draft since the club’s inception in 2002, click here .

To follow along pick by pick online visit, www.saginawspirit.com/priorityselection. The draft begins at 9:00 am Saturday.