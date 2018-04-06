Police: Person of interest arrested in shooting of boy, 7 - WNEM TV 5

Police: Person of interest arrested in shooting of boy, 7

DETROIT (AP) -

An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 7-year-old Detroit boy struck in the neck by one of at least 13 bullets fired toward someone else's home.

Police Chief James Craig on Friday called the man a "person of interest," but didn't say if he fired the shots from an assault-type rifle late Thursday night on the city's east side.

The boy was playing in an upstairs bedroom when he was shot. He was rushed to a hospital by his mother and is expected to recover.

Craig called the shooting "a senseless, cowardly act" and told reporters that it stemmed from a relationship that had ended. He declined to give further details.

The rifle was not recovered.

