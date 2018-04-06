Alma College Cheer team wins National Championship

Daytona Beach, Fla. - The Alma College cheerleading team won its second consecutive National Cheerleaders Association championship on Friday evening (April 6), capturing the All-Girl Division III title with a score of 96.05 in the final performance of the day at the Daytona Beach Band Shell.

The title marks the first advanced division championship for the Scots, who won the Intermediate All-Girl III division in 2017. Alma edged out Bridgewater State University, which scored a 95.57 in its final performance.

The Alma College cheer program is in its sixth year of existence and has finished second or better in each of its last five appearances at the NCA College Nationals.

The Scots will now transition to the STUNT portion of their season, competing in the 2018 College STUNT Association National Championships on April 25-27 at Michigan State University's Jenison Fieldhouse in East Lansing, Mich. Alma will face Davenport University in the inaugural Varsity STUNT Championship game on Friday, April 27, before competing in the Open Division II on Saturday and Sunday, April 28-29. The Scots are the top seed in Open Division II and will compete against Davenport, University of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Baptist University.

Results

All-Girl Division III Final Results

1 - Alma College - 96.05

2 - Bridgewater State University (MA) - 95.57

3 - Montclair State University (NJ) - 91.90

4 - Elmira College (NY) - 91.42

5 - Fitchburg State University (MA) - 89.93

6 - Breanau University (GA) - 89.62

7 - Endicott College (MA) - 89.48

8 - Ottawa University (KS) - 87.08

(Story courtesy of Alma College)

Copyright WNEM Meredith Corp. 2018. All rights reserved.