Police investigation fatal shooting in Flint

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in Flint.

On Saturday, April 7 at 3:34 a.m., police officers responded to the 700 block of Hall St. for a shooting.

Officers found a woman in her 30s in the backyard of the home where she was unresponsive from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

