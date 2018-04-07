Police investigation fatal shooting in Flint

Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in Flint.

On Saturday, April 7 at 3:34 a.m., police officers responded to the 700 block of Hall St. for a shooting.

Officers found a woman in her 30s in the backyard of the home where she was unresponsive from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.