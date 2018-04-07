Midland fundraiser event is shaving heads for a good cause - WNEM TV 5

Midland fundraiser event is shaving heads for a good cause

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

The Midland Firefighters Youth Foundation encouraged people to go bald for a cause.

The group hosted their 2018 St. Baldrick's head-shaving event this weekend to raise money children’s cancer research.

The event was from noon to 3 p.m. at the Boulevard Lounge in Midland.

St. Baldrick's is a non-profit organization that has raised more than $230 million since 2000 for children’s cancer.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can visit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.