Midland fundraiser event is shaving heads for a good cause

The Midland Firefighters Youth Foundation encouraged people to go bald for a cause.

The group hosted their 2018 St. Baldrick's head-shaving event this weekend to raise money children’s cancer research.

The event was from noon to 3 p.m. at the Boulevard Lounge in Midland.

St. Baldrick's is a non-profit organization that has raised more than $230 million since 2000 for children’s cancer.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can visit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website.

