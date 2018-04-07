Police searching for suspect in Bay City robbery - WNEM TV 5

Police searching for suspect in Bay City robbery

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Police are looking for a robbery suspect in Bay City.

On April 7, Kolka’s Corner Store, on the city’s west side, was robbed by a masked man.

At this time there is not much information on the suspect.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said a canine unit was on the scene but did not have a successful track.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Bay City Public Safety Department at (810) 892-8571.

