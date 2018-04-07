Mother Nature just isn't ready for spring yet

We're still searching for spring around Mid-Michigan. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's anywhere in sight. Temperatures will continue to stay below average this week and there's even a chance for some snow as well.

Tonight

Clouds will be diminishing tonight, but they won't go away completely. Some will continue to hang around overnight and a few will even produce some flurries. The snow will not be enough to accumulate, but it will be enough to remind you that winter isn't over just yet. Track the flurries in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Lows tonight will drop into the upper teens in many spots, so it will be another frigid night. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

High pressure will still be in control across Mid-Michigan. However, we won't be free and clear of clouds because of our winds out of the northwest. Those winds will help trigger not just lake effect cloud cover, but even a flurry or two as well. Temperatures will be well below average for this time of year in the upper 30s. Typically our highs should be in the low 50s and we just won't be anywhere close. Check out how cold it is in your neighborhood with our Current Temperatures Map.

Early Next Week

We just won't be able to shake the snow. Our next system will waltz into Mid-Michigan on Monday. Most of the precipitation will dive to our south, but we'll be watching some scattered rain and snow showers during the afternoon. Accumulation won't be an issue, but it may reduce visibility at times. Some of the rain and snow showers will linger into Tuesday, but it will taper off by Tuesday afternoon. Highs on both Monday and Tuesday will stay in the low 40s which is a good 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

