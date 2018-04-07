Caravan of water supplies Flint residents

A man accused of using Facebook to sell heroin and fentanyl in the Flint-area is now facing a federal drug charge.More >
A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "butt-dialed" his boss.More >
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >
A Michigan woman almost missed out on a big lottery win, after she nearly threw away the winning ticket. Luckily, her husband saved the day.More >
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a bus carrying a junior league hockey team left 14 people dead Friday in western Canada's Saskatchewan province, police said.More >
Friday marked 60 years since a plane crashed just short of the runway at MBS, killing 47 people. It is the third deadliest plane crash in Michigan’s history.More >
Authorities are investigating a robbery a Mid-Michigan bank.More >
An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old girl prank called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers there was an active shooter at her school.More >
The family of a bullied 12-year-old girl used her obituary to describe the intense pain she suffered before taking her own life.More >
Kiara Holm was 17 years old, living in St. George, Utah, last June when she got into the car of a man she met on the app, Whisper.More >
