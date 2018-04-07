3 teens face charges in Sanilac Co. break in spree - WNEM TV 5

3 teens face charges in Sanilac Co. break in spree

SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Sanilac County sheriff deputies have been investigating three homes that were broken into in Worth Township over the last week.

On Friday, April 6, deputy Todd Laming handled a home invasion on Aspen Road.

Laming’s investigation led him to three suspects and other homes that were possibly broken into.

Deputy Laming and deputy Mark Ruggles were able to get confessions from the three suspects.

During the investigation, Laming recovered two golf carts and a mini bike.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old, was arrested and the other two juveniles will have charges against them.

