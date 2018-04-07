Michigan Wing of Civil Air Patrol annual conference

More than 250 members of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) met in Bay City.

Members of the Michigan Wing of the CAP gathered at the DoubleTree hotel for their annual training and information conference.

The CAP, an auxiliary of the US Air Force, is responsible for more than 90 percent of all search and rescue missions in the state.

Members gathered to share training experiences and learned new skills that will allow them to perform their missions at higher levels of efficiency.

“It brings cadets from around the state together we get to know each other and it’s a great way to get to know new people and it’s a great way to bring new cadets into the program so they can learn what’s going on,” said Angelo Greenburg, Cadet Sr. Master Sgt.

Also, former Bay City resident Nicole Rytlewski Shaffner was presented the Gill Robb Wilson award.

She currently serves as the South Carolina Wing Chief of Staff.

The award is given to adult members who have progressed through five levels of professional development.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.