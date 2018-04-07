Saginaw PD asking for help identifying man

The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

Police said the man is described as in his 30s, 5’9”, medium build, with dark blonde hair, and a darker scraggly beard.

The man is believed to be in the Camelot Apartments, Zauel Park, and Auguestine Street area after dark.

Anyone with information on this man’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Guest at (989) 791-7226 or through the police department’s Facebook messenger.

