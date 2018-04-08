Rain and snow return tomorrow

As if we needed anymore reminders that winter refuses to let go, we'll end up with more tomorrow. We will see some rain, but some snow will be mixing in with the rain as well. The bulk of the system will move to our south, but the rain and snow will still be a nuisance out on the roads.

Tonight

As high pressure slides to the east, it will lose its grip which will lead to increasing clouds tonight. Rain and snow will hold off until after your Monday morning commute. Lows will drop into the mid 20s, so it won't be quite as chilly overnight. See how cool it is in your area with our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be even lighter as they shift out of the east southeast at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

It's going to be a messy day at times as our next system move into Mid-Michigan. Skies will be gray all day and we'll also see some scattered rain and snow throughout the day. The best chance will be during the afternoon and evening hours. It won't be a complete washout, but your Monday evening commute may be a little dicey. Track the rain and snow in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Highs will rise into the low 40s with winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

Mid-Week

Rain and snow may linger initially into Tuesday, but we'll dry out quickly for the second half of the day. We'll stay dry through Wednesday before we run into more wet weather the second half of the week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will gradually increase from the low 40s to around 50.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

