Still waiting for spring

We've sent out a team in search of spring, but we just haven't been able to find it yet. Temperatures will be warmer today, but they'll still be a good 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Any light at the end of the tunnel won't appear until at least the end of the week.

Today

High pressure is in control over Mid-Michigan today. As it moves overhead, our winds will manage to lighten up and that will keep cloud cover to a minimum. We'll see more sun today than we did yesterday, but we can still expect a few clouds this afternoon. One thing we won't be able to change will be the chilly temperatures. Highs will only make it into the upper 30s. See how cool it is in your area with our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

As high pressure slides to the east, it will lose its grip which will lead to increasing clouds tonight. Rain and snow will hold off until after your Monday morning commute. Lows will drop into the mid 20s, so it won't be quite as chilly overnight. Winds will be even lighter as they shift out of the east southeast at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

It's going to be a messy day at times as our next system move into Mid-Michigan. Skies will be gray all day and we'll also see some scattered rain and snow throughout the day. The best chance will be during the afternoon and evening hours. It won't be a complete washout, but your Monday evening commute may be a little dicey. Track the rain and snow in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Highs will rise into the low 40s with winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

Mid-Week

Rain and snow may linger initially into Tuesday, but we'll dry out quickly for the second half of the day. We'll stay dry through Wednesday before we run into more wet weather the second half of the week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will gradually increase from the low 40s to around 50.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.