Michigan's top court hearing cases over guns, schools

A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case in Michigan.

The state Supreme Court is considering whether public schools can trump the Legislature and adopt their own restrictions on firearms.

The case from Ann Arbor has been on the court's docket for more than a year. But it's getting more attention after a Florida school shooting in February that killed 17.

Michigan law bars people from possessing a gun inside a weapon-free school zone. But there's a wrinkle: Someone with a concealed pistol permit can enter school property with a gun that's openly holstered.

The Ann Arbor district was sued after banning all guns, including that exception.

Michigan's high court is set to hear arguments Wednesday.

