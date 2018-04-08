Residents unhappy about Water PODS closing in Flint

"It’s just a lot of things like boil the water before you’re able to take a bath. There is a lot to it, it’s really hard," said Ivbran Martin

The state's water bottle supply in flint is set to end and Martin isn't happy about it. Governor Rick Snyder announced the news Friday citing that the city's water quality tested below or at action levels of the lead and copper rule for nearly two years.





"It’s just not right they should have gave us a fair warning, maybe even a month and advance. Just to say it like that, that the pods are going to be closing. It’s just a lot especially when Flint is already bad. I see this causing causing a lot more chaos," said Martin

Four distribution sites or pods will be close and access and functional needs deliveries will end once the current supply is spent. Water filters and replacement cartridges will still be available at city hall.



Martin says even though he doesn't think bottle water services should end, he wants the folks in Flint to stay strong for the younger generations.



"The kids are the future. Show the kids that there’s more to life than just bad water," said Martin





A State representative has told TV 5 five that the water distribution sites will remain open until all the water is handed out.

