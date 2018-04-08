3 reserve deputies added to Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office - WNEM TV 5

3 reserve deputies added to Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office

LAPEER, MI (WNEM) -

Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming three new reserve deputies to its force.

Robert Howland, Mattew Ashbrook, and Heinz Rothe graduated from Oakland Police Academy in Auburn Hills on Saturday, April 7.

Out of the 32 graduates, the new reserve deputies finished second and third in marksmanship.

Sheriff Scott McKenna said the new team members will make the county a safer place at no cost to taxpayers.

