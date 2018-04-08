MSP investigating shooting, vehicle accident in Saginaw

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with a gunshot wound and another who was run over by a vehicle.

Lt. David Kaiser said troopers were dispatched to a complaint about shots fired at 1017 S. Park St. in Saginaw at 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, April 8.

Kaiser said one person was also run over during the incident.

Several minutes later, the female who was hit by a car left the scene and arrived at Covenant Hospital ER with a minor leg injury.

A male victim also arrived at the hospital with one gunshot wound to his lower back.

Kaiser said troopers could not get any substantial information from either victim.

The MSP major crimes unit was sent to the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

