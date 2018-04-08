Swan Valley Pay helping those in need with can drive

Swan Valley Pay It Forward is an organization designed to help those in need.

On April 8, they hosted their second Spring can drive.

The cans were collected throughout the community and donated to the cause.

Adults and teenagers both lent a hand in the collection.

“These are all Swan Valley students and they help, we have 250 children in our program and they help along with their parents to help us do good deeds throughout Saginaw County,” said Tracey Williams, the founder of Swan Valley Pay It Forward.

Mark your calendars for Swan Valley Pay It Forward’s open house in November at the Swan Valley Banquet Center.

There you can contribute in the organization's mission to help the less fortunate.

