Crash on US-23 leaves 2 dead, 4 injured in Washtenaw Co.

Michigan State Police responded to a deadly crash on US-23 in Washtenaw County.

Troopers responded to the crash on US-23 southbound near Six Mile Road in Northfield Township at 2:48 p.m. on Sunday, April 8.

The Michigan State Police initial investigation shows that a Chevy Bolt, driven by a 74-year-old man, was driving the wrong way on US-23 and struck a Ford Fusion that had three people in it.

A Chevy Equinox, with one person in it, was also involved in the crash.

The driver of the Chevy Bolt is currently in serious condition and the driver of the Ford Fusion is also in serious condition.

The two passengers in the Fusion were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the Chevy Silverado suffered minor injuries.

MSP said those injured in the accident are being treated at U of M Hospital.

The lone driver of the Equinox sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the MSP Brighton Post at (810) 227-1051.

