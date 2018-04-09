BREAKING: Chesaning student in custody after re-posting school threat

A student was taken into custody after re-posting a potential threat to a Mid-Michigan school on social media.

Sunday night, Chesaning Union Schools administration said they took swift action after they were informed about a student's Instagram message.

After investigating, police discovered the re-posted threat was from another state and had been circulating social media. They do not believe the threat was viable.

“As always the safety of our students and staff is our number one concern. We are confident that law enforcement has full control of the situation,” the district said on Facebook.

School is expected to run as scheduled.

