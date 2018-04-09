Police searching for Bay City robbery suspect

Bay city police need your help finding a robbery suspect.

The Southside Market on Cass Avenue was robbed Saturday night.

According to the clerk working at the time, the suspect is a man in late 30s to early 40s. He's about 6’2” tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

The suspect got away in a dark colored van with a loud exhaust.

