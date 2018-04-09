Police searching for Bay City robbery suspect - WNEM TV 5

Police searching for Bay City robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Bay city police need your help finding a robbery suspect.

The Southside Market on Cass Avenue was robbed Saturday night.

According to the clerk working at the time, the suspect is a man in late 30s to early 40s. He's about 6’2” tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

The suspect got away in a dark colored van with a loud exhaust.

Stay with TV5 for continuing coverage as the investigation uncovers more information.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.