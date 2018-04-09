Man arrested after ramming vehicle with girlfriend, small child inside

A man is in custody after police say he assault his girlfriend and took off with their child.

It happened Friday, April 6 at the Meijer on Pine Road in Hampton Township.

Investigators said a male suspect rammed a vehicle his girlfriend and small child were in. He then removed his girlfriend and the child from the car and began assault the girlfriend, police said.

He took the small child and left north on Pine Road. He was later stopped and arrested, according to officials.

The child was taken care of by an officer until the mother arrived.

Police said there were claims that shots were fired, but no gun was found.

The incident remains under investigation.

