Below-average again? Yup.

After a messy week, the weekend provided a much needed chance to catch our breath over the weekend, even with the chilly temperatures. While many are focused on the warmer air that will be returning in the next few days, cooler air will continue to hang on today as we kick off the brand new week.

Today & Tonight

Cloud cover has increased quite a bit during the overnight period, but things are fairly quiet as we kick off the early-morning commutes. Temperatures are in the 20s in most areas, and with a lighter wind, wind chills aren't too harsh today.

Eventually, snow showers will become possible later this morning and chances continue through the afternoon and evening, although it will be a scattered snow shower kind of day. Some of those snow showers may contain a few heavier bursts of snow, which could reduce visibility out on area roads.

Accumulations will remain manageable, however they may occur quickly under some of the heavier snow showers. So if you're out and about today, make sure you keep that in mind. Shower chances will diminish into the evening.

Highs will be largely in the 30s today, with a few low 40s possible, continuing our trend of below average temperatures. With some partial clearing expected during the overnight period, lows should fall into the 20s again by Tuesday morning.

For a look beyond today, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day forecast!

