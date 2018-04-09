Drying out AND warming up?

A Harrison man, who was last seen on March 26, was found dead on April 8.More >
A Harrison man, who was last seen on March 26, was found dead on April 8.More >
Justin and Amy Vallad were expecting their second child and settling into their new home in Standish near the Saginaw Bay when unexpected tragedy changed things forever.More >
Justin and Amy Vallad were expecting their second child and settling into their new home in Standish near the Saginaw Bay when unexpected tragedy changed things forever.More >
Authorities have identified two people killed and four others injured in a wrong-way crash.More >
Authorities have identified two people killed and four others injured in a wrong-way crash.More >
A man is in custody after police say he assault his girlfriend and took off with their child.More >
A man is in custody after police say he assault his girlfriend and took off with their child.More >
An Arizona mother was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC, a chemical found in marijuana.More >
An Arizona mother was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC, a chemical found in marijuana.More >
Carrie Underwood is scheduled to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15. It will be the premiere of her new single, and her first performance since the terrible accident that resulted in a broken wrist and 40 stitches.More >
Carrie Underwood is scheduled to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15. It will be the premiere of her new single, and her first performance since the terrible accident that resulted in a broken wrist and 40 stitches.More >
More than 50 geese suddenly fell from the sky into an Idaho parking lot in what officials are calling a “freak accident.”More >
More than 50 geese suddenly fell from the sky into an Idaho parking lot in what officials are calling a “freak accident.”More >
The demolition of a 175-foot silo in Denmark went terribly wrong. When the explosives detonated, the crowd cheered and quickly fell silent as the silo toppled onto the city's public library.More >
The demolition of a 175-foot silo in Denmark went terribly wrong. When the explosives detonated, the crowd cheered and quickly fell silent as the silo toppled onto the city's public library.More >
A driver who fatally injured a doctor when striking her and another good Samaritan as they helped people in an overturned car will spend six to 12 years in prison.More >
A driver who fatally injured a doctor when striking her and another good Samaritan as they helped people in an overturned car will spend six to 12 years in prison.More >