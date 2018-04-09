Drying out AND warming up?

While many are focused on the warmer air that will be returning in the next few days, cooler air will continue to hang on just a bit longer as we move through the beginning of this new workweek. Snow showers continue to also be an issue for this evening as well.

We break down your forecast below!

Overnight

High pressure over the central Plains will gradually settle into the driver's seat across the Great Lakes overnight, bringing and end to a few lingering pockets of snow after 1:00 AM. Skies will begin to clear behind the departing snow, but temperatures will also be taking a chilly dip. Lows by morning will settle into the low and middle 20s for many of us. Winds will be calm, so we won't see an extra bite added to the chilly temps.

That in mind, you'll want to remain alert if traveling overnight. Any leftover moisture or snow cover on the roads will likely refreeze, leading to icy conditions in some spots. If a road looks wet, there's a good bet it's actually icy, so be prepared to dial back your speed a bit.

Tuesday

Conditions look to improve within sky conditions and temperatures throughout the day. Expect partly cloudy skies to be present with a good mix of the sun within the clouds. Another well deserved break from the snow will definitely be welcomed across the area.

Expect temperatures to be slightly warmer than Monday with highs reaching the mid 40s for many locations. Winds will pick up slightly from the west south west anywhere from 5-15 mph. However, winds from the general south west direction will help to start advect warmer air into the area.

An isolated rain shower can't be ruled out further towards the north, but the majority of us should remain dry.

Going forward, more of a ridging pattern will start to take place, which will lead to a warming in temperatures into the second half of the week.

But how warm are we talking? Check out what we're tracking in your First Warn 5 7-Day forecast as well as within the Weather Lab!

Have a great Monday evening everyone!

