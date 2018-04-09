Scattered snow showers to start the week

After a messy week, the weekend provided a much needed chance to catch our breath over the weekend, even with the chilly temperatures. While many are focused on the warmer air that will be returning in the next few days, cooler air will continue to hang on today as we kick off the brand new week.

We break down your forecast below!

Today

Yet another disturbance is bring Mid-Michigan more in the way of snow shower activity for this afternoon. The only good news is these snow showers look to be scattered at best so not everyone will be experiencing these snow showers.

Accumulations will remain manageable, however they may occur quickly under some of the heavier snow showers. So if you're out and about today, make sure you keep that in mind. Reduced visibility will be likely if you get caught within a heavier burst of snow so be aware and alert especially driving out on the roadways.

Highs will be largely in the upper 30s today, with a few low 40s possible, continuing our trend of below average temperatures. Winds look to stay more on the calm side, out of the south east anywhere from 5-10 mph.

Tonight

Look for the cloud cover from earlier in the daytime begin to clear up throughout the evening and overnight hours.

Expect low temperatures to fall into the mid 20s with winds staying light and variable. Another chilly night look to be in store.

Tuesday

Conditions look to improve within sky conditions and temperatures throughout the day. Expect partly cloudy skies to be present with a good mix of the sun within the clouds. Another well deserved break from the snow will definitely be welcomed across the area.

Expect temperatures to be slightly warmer than Monday with highs reaching the mid 40s for many locations. Winds will pick up slightly from the west south west anywhere from 5-15 mph. However, winds from the general south west direction will help to start advect warmer air into the area.

Going forward, more of a ridging pattern will start to take place, which will lead to a warming in temperatures into the second half of the week.

But how warm are we talking? Check out what we're tracking in your First Warn 5 7-Day forecast as well as within the Weather Lab!

Have a great Monday everyone!

