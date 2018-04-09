Snow showers tonight, drying out for Tuesday

While many are focused on the warmer air that will be returning in the next few days, cooler air will continue to hang on just a bit longer as we move through the beginning of this new workweek. Snow showers continue to also be an issue for this evening as well.

We break down your forecast below!

Tonight

As the snow continues to slowly wind down, accumulations should only produce a coating mainly on grassy surfaces. But within some heavier bursts of snow, look to expect another half inch at worst. Although snow accumulations are looking very minor at this point, heavier bursts within these snow showers can reduce visibility and cause for some slick spots. Please be cautious especially while out driving on the roadways this evening.

Overnight as the snow finally comes to an end, look for the cloud cover from earlier today to slowly start breaking up and skies become partly cloudy. Expect low temperatures to fall into the mid 20s with winds staying light and variable. Another chilly night look to be in store.

Tuesday

Conditions look to improve within sky conditions and temperatures throughout the day. Expect partly cloudy skies to be present with a good mix of the sun within the clouds. Another well deserved break from the snow will definitely be welcomed across the area.

Expect temperatures to be slightly warmer than Monday with highs reaching the mid 40s for many locations. Winds will pick up slightly from the west south west anywhere from 5-15 mph. However, winds from the general south west direction will help to start advect warmer air into the area.

An isolated rain shower can't be ruled out further towards the north, but the majority of us should remain dry.

Going forward, more of a ridging pattern will start to take place, which will lead to a warming in temperatures into the second half of the week.

But how warm are we talking? Check out what we're tracking in your First Warn 5 7-Day forecast as well as within the Weather Lab!

Have a great Monday evening everyone!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.