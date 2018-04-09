Death of local construction worker serves as work zone safety reminder

Justin and Amy Vallad were expecting their second child and settling into their new home in Standish near the Saginaw Bay when unexpected tragedy changed things forever.

Justin, a 27-year-old construction worker, was killed March 10, 2012 while in a work zone on I-94 at 12 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores.

Now, the Michigan Department of Transportation is using Justin’s story to send drivers a wakeup call to pay attention and drive safely at all times.

“Justin's death is just one example of many tragedies in Michigan and throughout the country that can happen when drivers lose focus or don't follow the rules in a work zone,” MDOT said.

National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off April 9.

To show your support for the Vallad family, and for the safety of road workers and all motorists, MDOT and its statewide safety partners ask you to Go Orange this Wednesday. To participate, share a photo on social media of you or your team wearing orange, including the hashtags #Orange4Safety and #NWZAW.

There were 4,204 work zone crashes in 2017, according to MDOT.

