Crash closes busy intersection in Flint Township - WNEM TV 5

Crash closes busy intersection in Flint Township

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A crash has closed a busy intersection in Flint Township.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 9 on Lennon Road and Miller Road, just north of the Genesee Valley Mall.

Police have Lennon Road closed and Miller Road down to one lane in both directions.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Stay with TV5 for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.