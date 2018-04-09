No liability for northern Michigan inn in bonfire burns - WNEM TV 5

No liability for northern Michigan inn in bonfire burns

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
ARCADIA, MI (AP) -

The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a century-old inn in a lawsuit over hot coals on a Lake Michigan beach.

The court says Watervale Inn is protected by a law that shields landowners from liability during recreational activities.  The court last week reversed a decision by the Michigan appeals court.

A 10-year-old girl, Bailey Noble, suffered burns while stepping on the hidden remnants of a beach bonfire in 2013. Bailey wasn't staying at Watervale Inn in Benzie County, but a friend's family had been invited to use the beach.

The case was closely watched by people who allow public access to their properties. They feared that a decision against the inn could make them liable in the future.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.