Line for bottled water blocks traffic on Dort Highway in Flint

A frenzy of Flint residents rushing to get bottled water while supplies last is causing traffic headaches.

According to the Genesee County 911 Communications Center, callers reported the line for water distribution is so backed up, cars are blocking all of Dort Highway and no one can get through.

The distribution center is located at 3021 S. Dort Highway in Flint.

The backup comes after Governor Rick Snyder announced last week the state’s water bottle supply will end. Snyder said the city’s water quality tested below or at action levels of the lead and copper rule for nearly two years.

Four distribution sites, or PODs, will close once all the remaining water is handed out.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.