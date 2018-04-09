RBC Heritage golf tournament on MY5

TV5 is teaming up with Covenant Kids to help raise money to enhance the care for all Covenant kids and their families.

You can watch the telethon on Charter channel 7 and Comcast channel 5.

Because of that, you can catch the RBC Heritage golf tournament on our MY5 station from 3- 6 p.m.

That’s available on Charter channel 199, Comcast channel 4 and over-the-air.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.