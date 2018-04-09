Commissioners resend vote in $50,000 millage for PGA golfing event

The Genesee County Board of Commissioners has voted to resend a vote that would use $50,000 from a millage to sponsor a PGA tour golfing event after veterans protested against the decision.

Some of the 25,000 veterans in Genesee County are expecting help with that money and they were very unhappy about the decision.

Dozens of veterans came out to voice their concerns and thought the money could be used to help homeless veterans and veterans with mental illnesses.

The Board of Commissioners said they thought the money would be used to raise awareness for veterans and provide free entertainment for the community and veterans.

The board listened to their concerns and voted to resend the vote.

Commissioners voted to create a Veteran Advisory Board that would decide how to better use the money.

