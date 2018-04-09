WANTED: Robin Martin wanted for child abuse, other charges - WNEM TV 5

WANTED: Robin Martin wanted for child abuse, other charges

Robin Martin (Source: Bath Twp. Police Dept.) Robin Martin (Source: Bath Twp. Police Dept.)
He’s wanted for child abuse, among other charges, and now police are asking for your help tracking down Robin Martin.

Martin, 34, is wanted out of Dewitt Township, Bath Township, and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for the following:

  • Felony for Cruelty Towards Child (Child Abuse 3rd Degree)
  • Civil for Child Neglect 
  • Felony for Obstruct Police (Flee and Elude 3rd Degree)

If you have any information, call Det. Schaberg at (517) 669-6578.

