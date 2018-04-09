Traffic Alert: Rollover accident on SB I-75 in Saginaw County - WNEM TV 5

Traffic Alert: Rollover accident on SB I-75 in Saginaw County

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw County Central Dispatch is reporting an accident on SB I-75.

The rollover accident happened near the 152-mile marker, just south of I-675.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.