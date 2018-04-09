Should we still be getting snow in April?

Sick and tired of the snow? After many days of cold below average temperatures and snow systems moving across the region, it doesn’t really feel like spring or the month of April. Many of us are ready for warmer temperatures and an end to the wintry weather (especially the snow). But we aren’t done with winter weather conditions just yet. Scattered snow showers are continuing to fall across Michigan.

So how common is it to have snow in April in Michigan? Pretty common.

Compared to the winter months, April in Michigan isn’t very snowy. On average Saginaw will see 1.7” of snow in April and Flint will see 2.3” for the entire month. With the snow we have already received we have already overreached the monthly snowfall. So far in Saginaw this month we received 2.5" of snow. In flint 5.1" of snow.

Usually April, it is the tail end of the “snowy” season here in the Great Lakes State.

Of course, in Michigan, we have received snow as late as May.

You may sick and tired of the snow this month and dreading the chances of more snow, but eventually there will be a light at the end of the tunnel.

To check the local forecast, click here.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.