Traffic Alert: Crash cleared on NB I-75 in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Traffic Alert: Crash cleared on NB I-75 in Flint

Posted: Updated:

A crash on I-75 has now been cleared.

The crash happened in the northbound lane on I-75 at Miller Road (Exit 117B).

It was reported at 2:20 p.m. on Monday, April 9.

The crash was cleared at about 3:16 p.m.

